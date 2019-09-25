Manu Samoa's Rey Leelo cops three-match ban for yellow card, punishment delayed for other sin-binned teammate

Manu Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo has been banned for the team's final three pool matches at the Rugby World Cup for a dangerous tackle.

Lee-Lo was cited for a shoulder-led hit on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev in Samoa's 34-9 win on Tuesday. He was sin-binned.

A disciplinary committee said the tackle deserved a red card because it was reckless. The entry point for a ban was six matches, but that was reduced to three because of the center's previous disciplinary record and conduct at the hearing.

Lee-Lo, who will miss matches against Scotland, Ireland and Japan, would be free to play again should Samoa reach the quarterfinals.