TODAY |

Manu Samoa's Rey Leelo cops three-match ban for yellow card, punishment delayed for other sin-binned teammate

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Pacific Islands

Manu Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo has been banned for the team's final three pool matches at the Rugby World Cup for a dangerous tackle.

Lee-Lo was cited for a shoulder-led hit on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev in Samoa's 34-9 win on Tuesday. He was sin-binned.

A disciplinary committee said the tackle deserved a red card because it was reckless. The entry point for a ban was six matches, but that was reduced to three because of the center's previous disciplinary record and conduct at the hearing.

Lee-Lo, who will miss matches against Scotland, Ireland and Japan, would be free to play again should Samoa reach the quarterfinals.

Samoa's other disciplinary concern, hooker Motu Matu'u, has had his decision reserved for 24 hours.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Mota Matu’u were sinbinned for high tackles but Manu Samoa still managed to beat Russia. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:02
Irish journalist stands by article calling for an end to the All Blacks' haka
2
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
3
Barrett brothers adapting to Beauden’s 'star status' in Japan
4
Samoa could lose four front-line players for the game against Scotland
5
SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:49

Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch hoping to leave wider legacy in Japan
00:23

Samoa could lose four front-line players for the game against Scotland

NZ-born Japanese winger confident Brave Blossoms will take down pool favourites Ireland

00:22

Manu Samoa 'very anxious' for yellow carded duo headed to RWC judicial hearings