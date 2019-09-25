Manu Samoa's Rey Leelo cops three-match ban for yellow card, punishment delayed for other sin-binned teammate

Manu Samoa center Rey Lee-Lo has been banned for the team's final three pool matches at the Rugby World Cup for a dangerous tackle.
Lee-Lo was cited for a shoulder-led hit on the head of Russia captain Vasily Artemyev in Samoa's 34-9 win on Tuesday. He was sin-binned.
A disciplinary committee said the tackle deserved a red card because it was reckless. The entry point for a ban was six matches, but that was reduced to three because of the center's previous disciplinary record and conduct at the hearing.
Lee-Lo, who will miss matches against Scotland, Ireland and Japan, would be free to play again should Samoa reach the quarterfinals.
Samoa's other disciplinary concern, hooker Motu Matu'u, has had his decision reserved for 24 hours.