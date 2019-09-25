TODAY |

Manu Samoa's Motu Matu'u high tackle ban appeal rejected

Associated Press
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Samoa hooker Motu Matu'u has had his appeal against a three-game suspension rejected.

Matu'u was yellow-carded during Samoa's opening win over Russia for a high tackle and was cited after the game. He was subsequently banned from Samoa's last two pool games and a quarterfinal.

The disciplinary committee ruled that Matu'u could not have been considered for Samoa's second group game against Scotland because of injury, which is why the ban extended to the quarterfinals if his team qualified for the knockout stage, or to October 27 otherwise.

An appeals panel upheld the disciplinary committee's decision that tackle met the requirements for a red card, and that the suspension beyond the group stage was reasonable given that Matu'u was already deemed unavailable for one of the pool games.

Samoan Rey Lee-Lo was banned for three games after receiving a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the same game. Australia winger Reece Hodge, U.S. flanker John Quill and Uruguay hooker Facundo Gattas also have received three-game suspensions after being cited for high or dangerous tackles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Mota Matu’u were sinbinned for high tackles but Manu Samoa still managed to beat Russia. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:25
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
2
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
Roommates, extra meetings and a captain's nod: The extra work going into Barrett and Mo'unga's 'special bond'
5
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:48

All Blacks emphasise more to plan than Barrett-Mo'unga - 'Every back is a playmaker'
01:25

Ardie Savea's eye no concern for All Blacks - ' He's dealt with it for a few years'
01:00

All Blacks enhancing haka for Rugby World Cup - 'We've been doing a bit of work'

Johnny Sexton named captain for first time in injury return as Ireland make 11 changes for Test with Russia