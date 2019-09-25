Manu Samoa's Motu Matu'u high tackle ban appeal rejected

Samoa hooker Motu Matu'u has had his appeal against a three-game suspension rejected.

Matu'u was yellow-carded during Samoa's opening win over Russia for a high tackle and was cited after the game. He was subsequently banned from Samoa's last two pool games and a quarterfinal.

The disciplinary committee ruled that Matu'u could not have been considered for Samoa's second group game against Scotland because of injury, which is why the ban extended to the quarterfinals if his team qualified for the knockout stage, or to October 27 otherwise.

An appeals panel upheld the disciplinary committee's decision that tackle met the requirements for a red card, and that the suspension beyond the group stage was reasonable given that Matu'u was already deemed unavailable for one of the pool games.