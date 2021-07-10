TODAY |

Manu Samoa smash Tonga in first World Cup qualifier

Manu Samoa have struck a telling blow in their qualification bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, beating Tonga 42-13 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

The Samoans went on a try-scoring rampage to pull away from Tonga in the second half. Source: SKY

After a physical but low-scoring first half, Samoa took a 6-3 lead into the break, with two Henry Taefu penalties offset by one from Tongan halfback Sonatane Takulua.

Taefu slotted another penalty soon after the restart, then hooker Ray Niuia was on hand out wide to finish some strong running and slick passing with Samoa's first try.

Five minutes later flanker Alamanda Motuga crashed over from close range to extend Samoa's lead to 21-3, only for Tonga to hit back almost immediately with a try to replacement flanker Villami Taulani.

Manu Samoa perform their haka ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Tonga in Auckland. Source: Photosport

But Samoa continued to control play, closing out the game with tries to Taefu, Ed Fidow and Stacey Ili for a comprehensive win.

The second match of the two-Test series is in Hamilton next Saturday.

Rugby
Auckland
