TODAY |

Manu Samoa show flashes of brilliance in win over Heartland XV

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Manu Samoa has beaten the NZ Heartland XV 36-19 in an entertaining clash at Eden Park this afternoon.

The Manu produced some scintillating tries with Tim Nanai-Williams impressing and Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa scoring twice on debut for Samoa.

The Heartland XV, made up of players from the Heartland Championship, more than held their own on the big stage with winger Willie Paiaaua, who scored a great try after tiptoeing down the left-hand touchline, one of several to shine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The provincial players of the Heartland XV more than held their own against international opposition. Source: SKY

Manu Samoa face the Wallabies next weekend in another warm-up match before opening their Rugby World Cup campaign against Russia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Samoans produced some scintillating tries in the 36-19 win over the Heartland XV. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Players sinbinned for punching shake hands as Fiji edge out Tonga at Eden Park
2
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
3
Valentine Holmes takes spectacular sideline catch as part of impressive outing for Jets
4
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
5
Ryan Crotty returns from injury in style as Canterbury demolish Southland 80-0
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30

All Blacks treated to waiata from East Coast locals, and respond with their own

'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
00:35

'They'll be pretty fizzed' – All Blacks primed for pre-World Cup hit out against Tonga
01:24

TJ Perenara explains friendly rivalry with Aaron Smith: 'I want him to succeed'