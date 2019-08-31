TODAY |

Manu Samoa sets up winning try over Heartland XV

Manu Samoa has beaten the NZ Heartland XV 36-19 in an entertaining clash at Eden Park this afternoon.

The Manu produced some scintillating tries with Tim Nanai-Williams impressing and Crusaders prop Michael Alaalatoa scoring twice on debut for Samoa.

The Heartland XV, made up of players from the Heartland Championship, more than held their own on the big stage with winger Willie Paiaaua, who scored a great try after tiptoeing down the left-hand touchline, one of several to shine.

The provincial players of the Heartland XV more than held their own against international opposition. Source: SKY

Manu Samoa face the Wallabies next weekend in another warm-up match before opening their Rugby World Cup campaign against Russia.

The Samoans produced some scintillating tries in the 36-19 win over the Heartland XV. Source: SKY
