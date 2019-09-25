Manu Samoa prevail over Russia in eventful clash that saw three players yellow carded for high tackles

Samoa accounted for Russia 34-9 in an incident-packed Rugby World Cup match that featured three yellow cards that could easily have been red.

The difference was in how they managed their yellows on a tropical evening that felt more like Apia than Moscow.

While down to 13 men for eight minutes in the first half, Samoa didn't concede a point.

While Russia was down a man, it conceded 14.