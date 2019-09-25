TODAY |

Manu Samoa prevail over Russia in eventful clash that saw three players yellow carded for high tackles

Associated Press
Samoa accounted for Russia 34-9 in an incident-packed Rugby World Cup match that featured three yellow cards that could easily have been red.

The difference was in how they managed their yellows on a tropical evening that felt more like Apia than Moscow.

Centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Mota Motu'u were sinbinned for high tackles but Manu Samoa still managed to beat Russia.

While down to 13 men for eight minutes in the first half, Samoa didn't concede a point.

While Russia was down a man, it conceded 14.

Fielding the same squad which lost to Japan just four days ago, Russia simply ran out of energy. The Bears ended up missing 44 tackles as Manu Samoa ran free in the second half, scoring five of their six tries.

Afa Amosa looked to have suffered a knee injury after being on the wrong end of a high tackle as he scored in the win over Russia.
