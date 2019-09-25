TODAY |

Manu Samoa players cited over yellow card incidents in Russia Rugby World Cup win

The two Samoa players who received yellow cards in their teams win over Russia last night have been cited for foul play.

Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu’u have been cited for acts of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous high tackle).

The players will attend hearings before an independent Judicial Committee chaired by Wang Shao Ing, joined by former international players John Langford and Olly Kohn.

The hearings will take place in Tokyo on the same date to be agreed with the players and their representatives.

Samoa winger Ed Fidow has received a Citing Commissioner Warning for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.12 (punching or striking) in the same match.

This remains on his disciplinary record in the event that he accumulates any combination of three warnings or yellow cards during the tournament.

Centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Mota Matu’u were sinbinned for high tackles but Manu Samoa still managed to beat Russia. Source: Spark Sport RWC
