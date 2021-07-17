TODAY |

Manu Samoa book 2023 RWC spot with big win over Tonga

Samoa have secured their spot at the 2023 World Cup in France with a 37-15 win over Tonga in Hamilton today.

As winners of the two-leg Oceania 1 playoff, Samoa will join England, Japan and Argentina in Rugby World Cup Pool D.

Samoa took the aggregate win over Tonga, set up by a 42-13 victory in Auckland last weekend.

Tonga will face now the Cook Islands in Auckland next weekend for the right to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Manu Samoa looked in complete control after going into halftime with a 20-3 lead, with tries to winger Ed Fidow and halfback Jonathan Taumateine backed up by accurate kicking from Henry Taefu and Rodney Iona.

Stacey Ili makes a run against Tonga. Source: Photosport

But the 'Ikale Tahi battled back in the second half, replacement hooker Jay Fonokalafi powering over for the try 10 minutes after the restart.

Five minutes later, flanker Sione Tu'ipolotu crashed over from close range to narrow the score to 23-15.

Tonga looked even more dangerous when Samoa were reduced to 14 men in the 65th minute when prop Tietie Tuimauga was yellow-carded.

But they couldn't capitalise on the advantage, and Samoa wrapped the game up with tries to Stacey Ili and Kalolo Tuiloma.

