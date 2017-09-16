Manawatu rumble over to score after dominant scrum in brilliant comeback win over Waikato

Source:
Manawatu made a brilliant comeback to defeat Waikato 23-10 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton this afternoon.
At halftime Waikato held a narrow 5-3 lead over the Turbos.
The home side struck first in the second spell, with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho crashing over to score after a well-constructed line-out maul.
But Manawatu clicked into gear with reserve halfback Jamie Booth and Harrison Brewer crossing the try line to secure the win for the visitors in the second half.
The Turbos take on Northland next Friday at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North.
