Manawatu rumble over to score after dominant scrum in brilliant comeback win over Waikato

Manawatu made a brilliant comeback to defeat Waikato 23-10 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton this afternoon.

At halftime Waikato held a narrow 5-3 lead over the Turbos.

The home side struck first in the second spell, with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho crashing over to score after a well-constructed line-out maul.

But Manawatu clicked into gear with reserve halfback Jamie Booth and Harrison Brewer crossing the try line to secure the win for the visitors in the second half.