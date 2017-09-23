 

Manawatu honour World Cup winning Black Ferns trio at halftime of Mitre 10 Cup game

Manawatu have kicked off the celebrations for the Black Ferns' World Cup success by honouring their three players who were part of the victorious team during last night's Mitre 10 Cup game against Northland.

Selica Winiata, Kristina Sue and Sarah Goss flaunted the trophy to the crowd during the Turbos' win over Northland.
Selica Winiata, Kristina Sue and Sarah Goss showed off the trophy to the small crowd at halftime while they were presented gifts from their proud association for their efforts.

All three players were part of the Black Ferns' 23 for the final where they beat England 41-32.

Winiata and Goss started the match while Sue played off the bench.

The Black Ferns will be celebrated as a full team on Thursday at 'special event' in Auckland on Thursday.

