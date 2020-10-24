TODAY |

Manawatu halfback pulls finger to crowd as he’s taken to ambulance during successful Hawke’s Bay Shield defence

Source:  1 NEWS

Hawke’s Bay have successfully defended the Ranfurly Shield after casting aside the Manawatu Turbos 47-12 at McLean Park in Napier this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jamie Booth suffered a serious leg injury trying to prevent another try to the Magpies in today’s Ranfurly Shield match. Source: SKY

The Magpies’ win was marred by an unsavoury moment in the second half where Manawatu halfback Jamie Booth was seen flipping the bird to a section of the crowd as he was stretchered to an ambulance after suffering a serious leg injury.

Booth’s right knee buckled as he tried to prevent Hawke’s Bay winger Neria Fomai from scoring late in the match with one person in the crowd seen pointing at the halfback just before he gestured to fans.

The incident came at the end of a sparkling performance from the Magpies, who did give up an early lead when Manawatu second five-eighth James Tofa opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a brilliant finish in the left corner

Hawke’s Bay would hit back with Danny Toala catching a sensational chip from the impressive Lincoln McClutchie to score in the 24th minute

The Magpies would put extend the lead with a three-minute blitz in the shadows of halftime. A great offload from McClutchie set up a try to fullback Caleb Makene after 38 mins.

Flanker Brendan O’Connor then took advantage of some sleepy Manawatu defenders, regaining his feet after a tackle to run away for one of the easiest tries you’ll see.

O’Connor’s effort would see the Magpies take a 28-12 lead into the break, which was a short respite from the pain for the winless Turbos.

Hawke’s Bay would add three more tries in the second half on its way to a 47-12 Shield win.

Rugby
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:40
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
2
Shaun Johnson gives tearful tribute to wife Kayla as he claims Sharks' top honours
3
Manawatu halfback pulls finger to crowd as he’s taken to ambulance during successful Hawke’s Bay Shield defence
4
Bay of Plenty thump Canterbury in Mitre 10 Cup
5
Cam Smith's father reveals All Blacks legend Richie McCaw has given advice to NRL great
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

England vs Barbarians fixture in doubt after players' walkabout breaches Covid-19 protocols

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones set to equal Richie McCaw's world record for Test appearances

The Bus is back! - Julian Savea re-signs with the Hurricanes
00:22

All Black Josh Ioane dropped for match by Otago after alcohol related incident