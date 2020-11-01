Manawatu get first win of year eight rounds into Mitre 10 Cup season

Manawatu have picked up their first win of the season today after going winless in seven agonising rounds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Facing off at home against fellow wooden-spoon contenders, Southland, today was the day for the Turbos to get a much-needed confidence boost.

Playing without skipper Jamie Booth, who suffered a gruesome leg break last week, Manawatu set the pace throughout the match.

Despite a brief five-minute period in the first half when scores were tied at 7-7, Manawatu lead the entire match, a contrastto their previous seven weeks.

Notching up four tries throughout the match compared to the Stags' two, Manawatu kept the Stags at an arm's length throughout.

A final nail in the coffin came in the 75th minute, through Manawatu first-five Ben Wyness who managed to strip the ball out of Va'atausili's hands.

Wyness seemed to catch even his own teammates by surprise as he darted down the field alone to score.