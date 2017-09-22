Manawatu centre scores classic charge-down try as Turbos overwhelm Northland

A free flowing Manawatu side have emerged victorious against a gutsy Northland outfit in the Mitre 10 Cup, coming away winners 39-25 in Palmerston North.

Both sides started strong in defence, with no score until the 17th minute with a penalty from Jade Te Ture giving Manawatu the lead, it wouldn't last long however, with Daniel Hawkins' boot evening the scores just two minutes later.

Flanker Dan Pryor grabbed the opening try of the match for Northland, after quick work from halfback Sam Nock saw him go over and score.

The Taniwha thought they had another just minutes later when centre Jack Goodhue crossed over, before the TMO ruled obstruction by midfield partner Solomon Alaimalo.

Manawatu would make the most of the let-off, with Newton Tudreu levelling the scores at eight-all, before Te Rure's boot gave the Turbos the lead.

Another penalty for Manawatu saw the hosts lead 13-8 at the break.

Manawatu started the second half in fine fashion, with Ambrose Curtis scoring a try, before Northland's Jack Ram helped keep his side in the contest.

Ram grabbed another 10 minutes later to level scores at 23-all this time, before Hawkins' boot saw Northland grab the lead heading into the closing stages.