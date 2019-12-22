Manawatū and All Blacks lock great Sam Strahan dies suddenly, aged 74

Manawatū rugby legend and All Blacks great Sam Strahan has died suddenly, aged 74.

Sam Strahan makes a run while playing for Manawatū. Source: Manawatū Rugby Union.

Strahan died at his home in Kiwitea yesterday, a day after having early celebrations for his 75th birthday which would've been on Christmas Day.

The 74-year-old was Manawatū's 14th All Black after making his debut in 1967 against Australia and went on to earn 45 matches in the black jersey, including 17 Tests.

Strahan played at lock regularly alongside rugby icon Sir Colin Meads and was widely considered one of the greatest lineout forwards in the world for his era, using his heigh [1.94cm] to dominate that area.

A 1966 report fom the inter-island All Black trial described it best.

"Strahan last Saturday gave one of the finest displays of high jumping and clean two-handed catching seen in New Zealand since the days of South Canterbury All Black Lachie Grant.

"Since Grant's day there have been some good All Black lineout experts like Tiny White, Bob Duff, Nev MacEwen and Stan Meads, but the form of this young man from Manawatū left the impression that he was better than any of these".

Manawatū Rugby Union chairman Tim Myers said they were deeply saddened by the sudden news of the passing of the "legendary lock".

"We remember Sam as not just a great rugby player but as a true gentleman," Myers said.

"Sam was one of New Zealand’s great custodians of our game.

"He was proud of the Manawatū and we were proud to have him. Sam was as kind as he was humble and he had time for everybody. He will be sorely missed.”

Strahan was named one of Manawatū's Legends of Sport in 2011 having played 70 games for the region and coaching for decades after retiring in the mid-1970s.