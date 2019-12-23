Manaaki Selby-Rickit to debut for Highlanders off the bench, after conviction for breaking man's jaw

Melbourne Rebels will confront a new-look Highlanders' pack when they set out to bag their first Super Rugby win in Dunedin on Friday.



Southland's Manaaki Selby-Rickit Source: Photosport

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger has overhauled half of his starting eight from last week's 33-13 hammering at the hands of the Crusaders, highlighted by the omission of All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell.



Teariki Ben-Nicholas will start among the loose forwards in place of Frizell, who is sitting out one of his two prescribed rest weeks for New Zealand's Test players.



An overhauled tight five features the promotions of lock Jack Whetton, prop Daniel Lienert-Brown and hooker Ash Dixon, who like Ben-Nicholas, will all make their first starts this season for the Highlanders.



The only change to the backline sees specialist fullback Josh McKay become the fourth different player to start on the right wing this year, replacing former Queensland Reds flyer Chris Kuridrani.



The bench features lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit, who is poised to make a contentious Super Rugby debut.



The 23-year-old Southlander pleaded guilty to an assault charge arising from an incident last September. He was convicted and ordered to pay his victim $8000 reparation for emotional harm after the man's jaw was broken.



Selby-Rickit, the son of former All Black Hud Rickit, recently completed the serving of a New Zealand Rugby ban.



The Highlanders have won all four home matches against the Rebels, most recently a 43-37 thriller in the final round of 2018 which prevented the Australian side from reaching the playoffs for the first time.



Highlanders: Michael Collins, Josh McKay, Rob Thompson, Josh Ioane, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, James Lentjes (c), Teariki Ben- Nicholas, Jack Whetton, Jesse Parete, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert- Brown.