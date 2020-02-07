Man who streaked at Highlanders v Sharks match charged by police

The 21-year-old man who streaked during last night's Highlanders v Sharks Super Rugby match has been charged with offensive behaviour.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man ran onto the field during the second half of last night's match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and will appear in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday.

The stunt appears to have been a social media challenge, having had the word 'Puklife' written across his chest.