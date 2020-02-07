TODAY |

Man who streaked at Highlanders v Sharks match charged by police

Source:  1 NEWS

The 21-year-old man who streaked during last night's Highlanders v Sharks Super Rugby match has been charged with offensive behaviour.

Players and officials were left bewildered by the streaker's sudden appearance. Source: SKY

The man ran onto the field during the second half of last night's match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and will appear in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday.

The stunt appears to have been a social media challenge, having had the word 'Puklife' written across his chest.

The challenge, put forward by Snapchat user Tim Mullins, allegedly earned the man a free month-long stay at a Nicaraguan resort, Newshub reports.

