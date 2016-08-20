 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Man charged over listening device in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 51-year-old man has been charged with public nuisance over the listening bug that was placed in the All Blacks' hotel in Sydney.

Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.
Source: 1 NEWS

The device - described as similar to that used by law enforcement and spy agencies - was found in a room at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney's Double Bay after a routine security search of the team's meeting room.

The device was found in August of last year, ahead of a Bledisloe Cup match against Australia last year.

New South Wales Police say the man accused of planting the device was a security consultant.

The ABC has reported he was employed in a company contracted by the All Blacks during their Bledisloe Cup campaign last year.

The NZ Rugby CEO says if the device was working properly a meeting earlier in the week would have been overheard.
Source: 1 NEWS

The man will appear in Waverley Local Court, in New South Wales, on March 21.


Related

All Blacks

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:43
1
All Black fullback returns to wife Kate and their one-year-old daughter Annabelle Clair as the squad arrives to play Wales at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Done deal! Ben Smith puts family, black jersey first and re-signs with the NZR


00:41
2
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Man charged over listening device in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel

00:32
3
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

'We want clarity': Tana Umaga sends crystal clear message to NZR over Tuipulotu's failed drugs test

00:42
4
The former All Blacks enforcer labelled the iconic Springboks halfback one of the best he played against.

'He was a pain in the arse' – Josh Kronfeld's cheeky tribute to admired rival Joost van der Westhuizen

00:52
5
The star All Black has rejected a megabucks move to France. Today, he revealed why.

Video: Ben Smith tells All Blacks fans why he's picking Speight's over Champagne and staying in NZ

00:41
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Man charged over listening device in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel

The device was found in August of last year, ahead of a Bledisloe Cup match against Australia last year.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ