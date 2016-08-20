Man charged over listening device in the All Blacks' Sydney hotel

Source:
A 51-year-old man has been charged with public nuisance over the listening bug that was placed in the All Blacks' hotel in Sydney.
The device - described as similar to that used by law enforcement and spy agencies - was found in a room at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney's Double Bay after a routine security search of the team's meeting room.
The device was found in August of last year, ahead of a Bledisloe Cup match against Australia last year.
New South Wales Police say the man accused of planting the device was a security consultant.
The ABC has reported he was employed in a company contracted by the All Blacks during their Bledisloe Cup campaign last year.
The man will appear in Waverley Local Court, in New South Wales, on March 21.
