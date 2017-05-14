 

Malakai Fekitoa's magic in the dying minutes steals ugly win for the Highlanders against the Bulls

A barnstorming Malakai Fekitoa try five minutes before full-time has handed the Highlanders a gritty 17-10 win over the Bulls at a mud-spattered Loftus Versfeld.

The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.
With both sides down to 14 men after Waisake Naholo and RG Snyman's red cards, the 23-cap All Black darted through a gap in the midfield and evaded two challenges to cross under the posts.

Fekitoa's effort hands the Landers their seventh straight Super Rugby win, a franchise record, and keeps them in the finals hunt.

"Handling was difficult, the ball was like a bar of soap," Highlanders skipper Ash Dixon told South African media.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had early showers for their horrific shoulder charges.
"But we believe in each other and that's what keeps the victories coming."

In conditions that suited the Dunedin-based side's kick-heavy approach, fullback Matt Faddes scored the opening try after collecting a Richard Buckman chip.

Yet the stand-in No.15, playing in place of Ben Smith, went from hero to villain soon after the break with a simple handling error that gave Bulls counterpart Warrick Gelant a straightforward five-pointer.

Matt Faddes opened the scoring for the Highlanders after a piece of creative genius from his teammate to unlock the Bulls defence.
Naholo's red card for a mistimed shoulder charge soon followed, handing the Bulls the upper hand, before Snyman's late clean-out and subsequent dismissal.

Fekitoa, his white jersey caked with brown mud, then popped up to break the game open and secure the points for his side.

