Malakai Fekitoa called into All Blacks to cover depleted midfield for final Lions Test

All Blacks management have called in Malakai Fekitoa to join the squad for the third and series-deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions as cover for a depleted midfield unit.

The 23-cap All Black was considered one of the unluckiest players to miss out on selection for the three-Test series, but with an injury cloud hanging over Ryan Crotty and Sonny Bill Williams facing a possible suspension for his red card in last night's 24-21 loss, the All Blacks have asked for his services this week.

Hansen confirmed earlier today he had decided on they player which would join the team, but refused to tell media as he hadn't informed the player yet.

"I've probably made [a decision]," Hansen said.

"It's probably better that the person hears it from me rather than you."