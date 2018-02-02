 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Make the right decisions' - Sevens rookie targets NZ triumph in Hamilton

share

Source:


A vociferous Scotsman and a quietly-spoken sevens great are just the coaching mix New Zealand need to return to the top of the sport believes playmaker Vilimoni Koroi.

Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.
Source: Breakfast

Diminutive half Koroi shapes as a key figure as the All Blacks Sevens chase success on home soil in the world series this weekend.

The youthful hosts are eager to perform at a new venue, at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium, and potentially reclaim the series lead they ceded to South Africa in Sydney last week.

Koroi, 19, hopes they can show further evidence of their progress under new head coach Clark Laidlaw and his assistant, Tomasi Cama.

Having burst onto the scene last year, the quick-stepping Koroi says both coaches have boosted his self-belief - Laidlaw usually in a rousing Scottish brogue and Cama with the sort of insight that comes with years as New Zealand's highly-successful playmaker.

"Tomasi's advice is just to be confident, to play your game and make the right decisions," he said.

"Clark's quite a passionate coach, he rips into us if we do something wrong but if you do something right he really compliments us."

Despite his youth, Koroi will have a leadership role to play in a team featuring two younger players who could be potential tournament stars.

Eighteen-year-olds Caleb Clarke and Etene Nanai-Seturo showed glimpses of their raw potential in Brisbane, something Laidlaw hopes can flourish further.

Blues Super Rugby signing Clarke had soft hands and vision which belied his power, the coach said.

And Nanai-Seturo did not appear to be affected by a war of words over his eligibility and the status of a five-year contract he signed with the Warriors NRL club in 2015.

"I know there's been a bit going on in the background but my job is to coach rugby and his is to play," Laidlaw said.

"We've got to expose some young players to sevens and see what they're about. It's really important, we want to build a team that can win (Olympic) gold or a medal in 2020."

New Zealand's pool opponents are France, Argentina and Scotland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Warning: NBA star's foot left pointing the wrong way in horror fall (if you're squeamish, don't watch this video)


2
New Zealand's Valerie Adams competes in the Women's Shot Put Qualifying Round

Dame Valerie Adams included in NZ athletics' Commonwealth Games squad

01:50
3
Dallas Fisher says that the new Sevens event will fare better than its predecessor.

'We're treating people as adults' - Hamilton Sevens organisers promise party atmosphere after Wellington failure

00:23
4
Nanai-Seturo made his debut for the All Blacks Sevens last weekend in Sydney, despite the tug-of-war.

'We're not being bullied' - Warriors refuse to back down over Etene Nanai-Seturo future

01:05
5
The shot put legend headlines NZ's 15-strong team for the Gold Coast.

Watch: Valerie Adams ready to return to competition ahead of Commonwealth Games

01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.

00:11
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

Witnesses say some of those stuck were distressed and crying.

Fox Glacier (file picture).

Hundreds of people stuck in Haast after after storm blocks off West Coast highway

Another 100 motorists are trapped in their cars after yesterday's wild storm blocked SH6 along a remote stretch of the road.

00:51
The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

The man, allegedly named Tarzan MacRae, wasn't fazed by the state of emergency Dunedin found itself in yesterday.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 