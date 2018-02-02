'Make the right decisions' - Sevens rookie targets NZ triumph in Hamilton

A vociferous Scotsman and a quietly-spoken sevens great are just the coaching mix New Zealand need to return to the top of the sport believes playmaker Vilimoni Koroi.

Diminutive half Koroi shapes as a key figure as the All Blacks Sevens chase success on home soil in the world series this weekend.

The youthful hosts are eager to perform at a new venue, at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium, and potentially reclaim the series lead they ceded to South Africa in Sydney last week.

Koroi, 19, hopes they can show further evidence of their progress under new head coach Clark Laidlaw and his assistant, Tomasi Cama.

Having burst onto the scene last year, the quick-stepping Koroi says both coaches have boosted his self-belief - Laidlaw usually in a rousing Scottish brogue and Cama with the sort of insight that comes with years as New Zealand's highly-successful playmaker.

"Tomasi's advice is just to be confident, to play your game and make the right decisions," he said.

"Clark's quite a passionate coach, he rips into us if we do something wrong but if you do something right he really compliments us."

Despite his youth, Koroi will have a leadership role to play in a team featuring two younger players who could be potential tournament stars.

Eighteen-year-olds Caleb Clarke and Etene Nanai-Seturo showed glimpses of their raw potential in Brisbane, something Laidlaw hopes can flourish further.

Blues Super Rugby signing Clarke had soft hands and vision which belied his power, the coach said.

And Nanai-Seturo did not appear to be affected by a war of words over his eligibility and the status of a five-year contract he signed with the Warriors NRL club in 2015.

"I know there's been a bit going on in the background but my job is to coach rugby and his is to play," Laidlaw said.

"We've got to expose some young players to sevens and see what they're about. It's really important, we want to build a team that can win (Olympic) gold or a medal in 2020."