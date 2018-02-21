'Make better decisions' – Blues coach Tana Umaga hoping for local derby success in 2018

Blues coach Tana Umaga is urging his side to perform better in local derbies, as he prepares to begin his season against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Having not won Super Rugby since 2003, the Blues are the New Zealand based side with the longest title drought, having seen all other four Kiwi sides lift the trophy since 2013.

Not only that, but the Blues also have the embarrassing record of finishing bottom of the New Zealand conference every year dating back to 2014.

Speaking at the Blues' media session yesterday, Umaga made it clear that his team's record against their local rivals needs to improve, having lost from winning positions several times in 2017.

"It is something that we reviewed on last year," he said.

"It's just putting ourselves in that situation and learning from those moments."