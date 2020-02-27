TODAY |

Major changes expected as New Zealand Rugby prepare to present findings of review

Source:  1 NEWS

The initial findings of New Zealand Rugby's McKinsey review will be presented to key NZR stakeholders tomorrow, with plenty of doubt still surrounding the future of the provincial game in New Zealand.

1 NEWS understands a major shake-up is on the cards for New Zealand’s provincial unions. Source: 1 NEWS

By Scotty Stevenson

Confidential documents obtained by 1 NEWS outline a number of key areas that formed the focus for the initial stages of the review process. Included in these is the potential splitting of New Zealand Rugby into two separate entities - high performance and community, an overhaul of the Mitre 10 Cup, New Zealand's premier domestic competition, and the potential amalgamation of some provinces.

While it is unclear just how specific the initial findings will be, one source has told 1 NEWS that there will be a call to concentrate the academy programme - servicing the rising stars of the game - in five major centres: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

That would effectively align those provinces with the Super Rugby clubs in a move that has some fearing the emergence of five "Super Provinces."

The initial findings are sure to be met with some skepticism from the regions about their long-term ability to retain local talent in their respective provinces should such a move come to fruition. 

New Zealand Rugby will waste no time in progressing the review after tomorrow's web-delivered address. A national roadshow will commence next week during which calls for feedback will be made.

It is hoped that any recommendations of the review can be put into implementation streams as early as May this year. 

The urgency is real - NZR is still in protracted negotiations with the Super Rugby Club licensees, and negotiations with the Rugby Players' Association for the new Collective Agreement are set to begin in June this year. 

Rugby
