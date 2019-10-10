TODAY |

Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club

Former All Black Ma'a Nonu has made a surprise move for the latest chapter of his long rugby career, signing with a team in the US to compete in Major League Rugby.

The San Diego Legion announced this morning they had signed the 37-year-old for their 2020 campaign.

"I'm really grateful to be joining the San Diego Legion and to play in the MLR for the 2020 season," Nonu said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of the new season ahead with the team. My family and I are excited about the move to San Diego."

Nonu played for the Blues in this year's Super Rugby competition after returning to Kiwi shores from a three-year stint playing for French club Toulon.

But Blues coach Leon MacDonald hinted in July that Nonu along with fellow experienced midfielder Sonny Bill Williams could be leaving.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leon MacDonald says that there will be personnel changes for his side next year. Source: 1 NEWS

"There's going to be some personnel changes, that's just natural," MacDonald said.

"We could be losing a lot of experience in the midfield, [but] we're not certain of that yet."

Legion head coach Rob Hoadley said that experience will be a big deal at Nonu's new club.

"It is undeniable that he will have a major impact on the MLR this season," Hoadley said.

"He is a world class player who has proven himself to be one of the greats of the game. His talent and leadership will be a perfect addition to the San Diego Legion."

Ma'a Nonu poses in his new San Diego Legion jersey. Source: San Diego Legion
