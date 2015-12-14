 

Ma'a Nonu set to extend French rugby stay - report

Former All Blacks midfielder Ma'a Nonu looks set to extend his current deal with French Top 14 side Toulon.

Toulon's New Zealander centre Ma'a Nonu (C) escapes a tackle during the European Rugby Champions Cup

Nonu, who joined Toulon after the 2015 World Cup, is yet to sign any sign of contract extension, however club owner Mourad Boudjellal believes a new agreement is close.

We agreed to the oral, we just have to write it. If everything goes well, we will announce it quickly," he told French media.

Nonu's current deal expires in June 2017, with the blockbusting second-five believed to be earning $1m per season with the French giants.

