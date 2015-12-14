Ma'a Nonu set to extend French rugby stay - report

Former All Blacks midfielder Ma'a Nonu looks set to extend his current deal with French Top 14 side Toulon.

Toulon's New Zealander centre Ma'a Nonu (C) escapes a tackle during the European Rugby Champions Cup Source: Getty

Nonu, who joined Toulon after the 2015 World Cup, is yet to sign any sign of contract extension, however club owner Mourad Boudjellal believes a new agreement is close.

We agreed to the oral, we just have to write it. If everything goes well, we will announce it quickly," he told French media.