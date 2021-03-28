Ma'a Nonu sees red after elbowing player in the head

Former All Black midfielder Ma'a Nonu was forced to leave the field early last night after elbowing an opponent in the head.

Playing in his second stint for French club Toulon, Nonu took exception to a shoulder charge aimed at his head from Lyon halfback Jean-Marc Doussain.

The 38-year-old dropped Doussain with a clean strike to the side of the head, earning himself a red-card.

Doussain wasn't without punishment however, recieving a yellow for his initial shot on Nonu.

Following Nonu's departure from the pitch, Toulon were sent into a tailspin fielding 14 men for 50 minutes.

Toulon ultimately fell to Lyon 54-16.