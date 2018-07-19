Ma'a Nonu returns to French club Toulon as 'medical joker'

All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu is adding another chapter to his lengthy rugby career by returning to French rugby club Toulon.

Ma'a Nonu in action for Toulon. Source: 1 NEWS

The 38-year-old has agreed to return to France’s Top 14 championship as a “medical joker” for Toulon, who've been hit with a spate of injuries in their midfield.

“In order to compensate for the injuries of Anthony Belleau and Julien Hériteau, the sports staff and President Bernard Lemaitre contacted the New Zealand centre,” Toulon said in a statement.

“After three seasons spent in Toulon between 2015 and 2018, the All-Black with 104 selections has signed up as an additional player, to bring all his experience to the red & black three-quarter line.

“Ma’a Nonu will arrive in Toulon in the coming days and will participate in training from the past medical visit.

“The Rugby Club Toulonnais is delighted with the return to Toulon of Ma’a Nonu and hopes to share with him a very good 2020-2021 season.”

Nonu first joined the southern French club after hanging up his international boots at the end of the 2015 World Cup.

In 77 appearances for Toulon, Nonu scored 14 tries, before heading home to New Zealand at the end of the 2017/18 Top 14 season.