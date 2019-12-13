TODAY |

Ma'a Nonu delivers gifts to families in Samoa affected by measles crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black Ma'a Nonu has travelled to Samoa along with other celebrities of Samoan heritage to bring some festive joy to families affected by the measles crisis.

Ma'a Nonu and Tofiga Fepulea'i. Source: Supplied / Government of Samoa

Nonu, along with comedian Tofiga Fepuleai, is in Samoa currently distributing boxes of gifts to households and villages in hopes of raising spirits with the deadly epidemic that's claimed the lives of 72 people, the majority under the age of four.

The duo are the first inductees into Samoa's new Diaspora Unit - a group endorsed by Samoa's government that recognises Samoans who live overseas but are "proud ambassadors for their country of heritage", the local government said.

"In fostering close ties with Samoa’s diaspora, Government is also receptive to their role as patriots through any potential assistance they could offer in Samoa’s national developments."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taupau travelled from Sydney to Samoa to personally help deliver the presents. Source: Martin Taupau / Instagram

"Tofiga and Nonu have demonstrated that they are true Samoans with the Mission of Love this week to provide hope for the families affected by the crisis."

Also in the small Pacific Island nation and helping the pair offer aid is Sea Eagles enforcer Martin Taupau.

Taupau is in the country after numerous NRL clubs, including Manly, appealed to their fans last week to donate presents to affected Samoan families as well.

Rugby
Pacific Islands
Health
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
2
Labuschagne ton puts Australia in control despite two late strikes from Black Caps on first day
3
'I gave my heart' - Scott Robertson tells 1 NEWS he has a 'few decisions to make' after missing out on All Blacks job
4
Ian Foster fires zinger back at John Campbell, as Canes-loving Breakfast host warns him off poaching Plumtree
5
Steven Adams jubilant after drawing his first-ever charge in the NBA - 'Screenshot it. Send it to me'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
04:31

Whakatāne Hospital workers recall 'all hands on deck' response to mass casualties from White Island disaster

Hawke's Bay infant, too young for vaccination, kept in isolation after catching measles
04:05

Winston Peters to visit Samoa as nation continues to struggle with measles epidemic
01:13

Child-sized coffins blessed by NZ's Samoan community before being sent overseas amid measles crisis