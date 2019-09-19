Ma'a Nonu backs Sonny Bill to shine at World Cup after he was made a member of the NZ Order of Merit

Ma’a Nonu may not have completed a fairy tale return to the black jersey but he isn't planning on leaving the game any time soon.

The midfielder was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit today after a career that spanned more than 100 Tests, including two World Cup wins.

This latest achievement not far off the on-field highs of his career.

"Proud today to be a New Zealander really, I was saying to the other recipients, I was more nervous doing this than running out of a tunnel with the black jersey on, so it's up there," he said.

Talking Japan, Nonu dispelled any questions around Sonny Bill Williams's durability and expects his former teammate to make an impact at the tournament.

"A guy like Sonny has played both codes, he's done boxing as well, so he knows what he's doing and I wish him all the best but I think when it comes to game day he'll perform - he likes that challenge"