TODAY |

Māori All Blacks to play Super rugby side in waiting Moana Pasifika

Source: 

The Māori All Blacks will play Moana Pasifika, the franchise set to join the Super Rugby competition from 2022, in Hamilton next month.

Māori All Blacks perform the haka prior to a match between Canada and Māori All Blacks. Source: Photosport

It will be the Maori All Blacks only game of the year and their first since they beat Fiji in Rotorua last year.

Moana Pasifika will be coached by former All Black captain Tana Umaga and include players of Pacific heritage, made up of current and former international players.

The Pacific squad for the game on Saturday, December 5th, will be named later this month.

Moana Pasifika, which is Auckland based are one of two Pacific franchises set to join a new-look Super Rugby competition in 2022, which will return to a 12-team format.

The second franchise is Fiji based.

Moana Pasifika Patron Sir Bryan Williams said the match is of great significance to the Pasifika community.

"It's also another big step toward our desire to have a Pasifika professional team in Super Rugby and to provide an aspirational pathway for players to progress through to the national teams of Samoa, Tonga and Fiji."

New Zealand Māori Rugby Board Chair Dr Farah Palmer said the match was a chance for communities to come together and connect at the end of a year that had disrupted the lives of all New Zealanders.

"Many of our whānau and rangatahi have struggled during 2020 as we've dealt with COVID and I know our Māori All Blacks players will appreciate the chance to represent their iwi, hapū and their whānau, and to provide some positivity for their community."

rnz.co.nz

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:11
West Indies cricketers free to leave managed isolation facility tomorrow after negative Covid-19 test results
2
Mitchell Starc tosses bat in mini-tantrum after captain declares before he reached century
3
'It's a disgrace' - Sir John Kirwan, Christian Cullen slammed for suggesting removal of red cards
4
Ashley Bloomfield weighs in on West Indies cricket team's manged isolation breach
5
Joseph Parker, Junior Fa headline star-studded teams riddled with rivalries for celebrity basketball match
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Ofa Tuungafasi's All Blacks season over after copping three-week ban for red card

Sam Whitelock says players need to change, not red cards, after copping high shot

02:08

From barefoot rugby to Black Ferns captain: Eloise Blackwell pinching herself at new role

Lack of game footage of Pumas a 'refreshing' challenge for All Blacks