Māori All Blacks to play Samoa without fans in restricted Wellington

The Māori All Blacks match against Manu Samoa in Wellington on Saturday is set to be played without a crowd following the region’s move to Covid-19 Alert Level 2 tonight, until at least Sunday.

Māori All Blacks perform the haka prior to a match between Canada and Māori All Blacks. Source: Photosport

The shift in levels means events can't have crowds of more than 100 people, forcing organisers to close doors to the public.

Sky Stadium said all tickets for the match will be refunded.

“We are disappointed not to be playing in front of our fans for the first game against the Maori All Blacks in Wellington due to the impact of Covid restrictions," Manu Samoa Head Coach Vaovasamanaia Seilala Mapusua said.

"But the wellbeing of the public is priority, and we know our fans will tune in to watch the game."

The match was being celebrated in its build up as the Māori All Blacks’ first in Wellington since 1993.

“We are grateful the game can continue against our Samoan brothers but are obviously disappointed our fans won’t be able to attend but know they will be supporting us and watching," Māori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan said.

The two sides are due to play one another again in Auckland next weekend before Manu Samoa turn their focus to Tests against Tonga.

This evening’s Alert Level shift, enforced after a visit from a Covid-positive Australian tourist, has forced other sporting events to adjust as well including tonight’s Wellington Sport and Recreation Awards which were due to be held at the TSB Arena.

Approximately 900 people were due to attend the event at which former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga was to be inducted as a Wellington Sporting Legend.

The award announcements will now be made online.

This weekend's Wellington Marathon has been postponed and likely to now be held in October.