Māori All Blacks name same 23, Fiji make 10 changes for second Test

The Māori All Blacks have retained faith in the 23-man squad that was beaten in Suva last weekend as the Fijians made 10 changes to its run-on side for the second Test in Rotorua on Saturday.

Akira Ioane and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi drop to the bench with Crusaders duo Whetukamokamo Douglas and Bryan Hall starting at No.8 and halfback respectively.

“We came away from that game in Suva knowing we had a lot to work on, but actually there were some really positive things for us to take out of that match,” coach Clayton McMillan said.

Fiji, on the other hand, made 10 changes including omitting superstar forwards Viliame Mata and Leone Nakarawa as well as first-five eighth Ben Volavola from the side that dominated in Suva on its way to a 27-10 win.

Former Highlander Patrick Osbourne returns on the wing while Henry Seniloli and Alivereti Veitokani will start at halfback and No.10 respectively.

Veteran prop Campese Ma’afu makes his start for this season alongside Ratu Veremalua Vugakoto and Lee-Roy Atalifo in the front row.

“It was always the intention across these two matches to give players in our squad opportunity and game time in the lead up to the PNC,” coach John McKee said.

“It is important that these players grab this chance and make a strong statement.”

Māori All Blacks

1.     Ross Wright (Northland) - Ngati Whatua / Ngati Porou

2.     Ash Dixon (Captain) (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders) - Ngati Tahinga

3.     Tyrel Lomax (Tasman/Highlanders) - Ngai Tuhoe / Muaupoko

4.     Tom Franklin (Bay Of Plenty/ Highlanders) - Ngati Maniapoto

5.     Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman/Highlanders) - Te Whanau a Apanui

6.     Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/ Hurricanes) - Te Rarawa

7.     Mitch Karpik (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs) -Rongomaiwahine / Ngati Kahungunu

8.     Whetukamokamo Douglas (Canterbury/ Crusaders) - Ngati Porou / Ngati Whakaue

9.     Bryn Hall (North Harbour/ Crusaders) - Ngati Ranginui

10.   Otere Black (Manawatu/ Blues) - Ngai Tuhoe / Te Whanau a Apanui / Ngati Tuwharetoa

11.   Sean Wainui (Taranaki/ Chiefs) - Ngai Tuhoe/Te Aitanga a Mahaki/NgaArikikaiputahi/ Ngati Porou

12.   Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs) -Ngapuhi

13.   Rob Thompson (Manawatu/ Highlanders) - Ngati Kahungunu / Nga Rauru

14.   Jordan Hyland (Northland) - Ngai Tahu

15.   Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/ Chiefs) - Ngapuhi

Reserves

16.   Nathan Harris (Bay Of Plenty/Chiefs) -Ngati Hikairo / Waikato Tainui 

17.   Haereiti Hetet (Waikato) - Ngati Maniapoto/Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hawke's Bay) – Ngapuhi

18.   Marcel Renata (Auckland/ Blues) - Ngati Whanaunga / Ngai Takoto

19.   Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke's Bay/ Hurricanes) - Ngati Porou

20.   Akira Ioane (Auckland/Blues) - Ngapuhi / Te Whanau a Apanui

21.   Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Taranaki/Chiefs) - Ngati Pikiao 

22.   Fletcher Smith (Waikato/ Hurricanes) - Ngati Kahungunu

23.   Teihorangi Walden (Taranaki/Highlanders) - Te Atiawa 

Flying Fijians Squad:

1.     Campese Ma’afu

2.     Veremalua Vugakoto

3.     Lee-Roy Atalifo

4.     Tevita Ratuva

5.     Apisalome Ratuniyarawa

6.     Dominiko Waqaniburotu

7.     Mosese Voka

8.     Nemani Nagusa

9.     Henry Seniloli

10.   Alivereti Veitokani

11.   Filipo Nakosi

12.   Jale Vatubua

13.   Waisea Nayacalevu

14.   Patrick Osbourne

15.   Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

16.   Samuel Matavesi

17.   Joeli Veitayaki

18.   Luke Tagi

19.   Albert Tuisue

20.   John Dyer

21.   Serupepeli Vularika

22.   Sevanaia Galala

23.   Josh Matavesi

Bryn Hall of the Crusaders breaks away to score a try. Crusaders vs. Blues. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
Bryn Hall. Source: Photosport
