Luke Jacobson's return confirmed as Warren Gatland makes nine changes to Chiefs for clash with Brumbies

Warren Gatland has unveiled the remarkable depth at his disposal by making nine starting changes to his Chiefs Super Rugby team to face the Brumbies in Hamilton.



Chiefs flanker Luke Jacobson is tackled. Source: Photosport

Gatland has continued to follow through with his pledge to give players ample field time through the opening month of the competition, an approach that can't be faulted to date.



The Chiefs have lodged three convincing wins from three to go top of the overall table, including last week's 26-point thrashing of the Sunwolves in Japan.



Only six starting players are still in the run-on XV to face the Brumbies, with Gatland virtually forced to field the same front row because of injuries to his All Blacks props Nepo Laulala and Angus Ta'avao.



Damian McKenzie is retained, getting another chance to showcase his sizzling form at fullback, while Gatland has also retained inside centre Alex Nankivell and lock Michael Allardice.



Notable selections are flanker Luke Jacobson and winger Sam McNicol, who have both endured problems with concussion.



Hard-hitting two-Test All Black Jacobson has recovered from symptoms that forced him to return home early in the World Cup campaign last September and makes his first appearance of the season.



Former age group star McNicol hasn't played Super Rugby for nearly three years because of a string of concussion problems and other injuries.



Seasoned All Blacks flanker Sam Cane returns from a week off to assume the captaincy while Gatland has the luxury of adding five-eighth Aaron Cruden and outside centre Anton Lienert-Brown to a backline that oozes class.



"In these first four or five games, we want to give everyone an opportunity to involved in the starting team and the 23, to create that competition," Gatland said.



"We've got people putting their hands up. It's a nice place for a coach to be but really tough for selections."



Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Sean Wainui, Anton Lienert-Brown, Alex Nankivell, Sam McNicol, Aaron Cruden, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (capt), Luke Jacobson, Mitchell Brown, Michael Allardice, Atu Moli, Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross.