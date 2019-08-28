TODAY |

As Luke Jacobson's named in All Blacks RWC squad, Hansen says 'he's got a big future'

Waikato power house Luke Jacobson has been selected among the All Blacks 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup next month.

Jacobson made his test debut against Argentina in this year’s Rugby Championship and that also being his only game in the All Blacks jersey.

Coach Steve Hansen believes in doesn’t matter Jacobson's only played one Test - he deserves to be selected.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve had one or none or a 100, I guess if you’re good enough you should be available for selection and hence why we have done that," Hansen said of Jacobson today.

"He’s got good leadership skills, defensively he’s one of the best hitters in the game, he’s a good ball carrier and he’s a smart rugby player, so we think he’s got a big future."

Jacobson was influential for Waikato in the opening three rounds of the Mitre 10 Cup.

With All Blacks not having a regular six figured out many experts including ex-coach Graham Henry thought Squire would be selected.

Hansen has confirmed that the chat to Squire has been a positive one and that he will considered for selection if a replacement is required.

“He will make himself available if we required him as a replacement,” Hansen told media.

Sam Cane, Kieran Read. Ardie Savea and Matt Todd are included along side Jacobson making up the All Blacks World Cup loose forwards.

The one Test All Black will be on the plane to Tokyo.
