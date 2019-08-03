TODAY |

Luke Jacobson, Josh Ioane miss All Blacks' Perth trip with concussions

All Blacks duo Luke Jacobson and Josh Ioane will stay at home, missing this week's trip to Perth to face the Wallabies with concussion symptoms, coach Steve Hansen confirmed today.

With the All Blacks flying out of Auckland this morning, coach Hansen fronted media to update any injury concerns over his squad, with Jacobson the biggest casualty.

Having made his Test debut from the bench against Argentina, 22-year old Jacobson appeared likely to start in the number six jersey against Australia in Perth next weekend, the only specialist blindside flanker left in the squad after Shannon Frizell was dropped following the 16-all draw with South Africa.

However, the Chiefs enforcer is staying at home this week to recover, opening the door for utility forwards Vaea Fifita, Jackson Hemopo or Scott Barrett to play in his place.

"Luke Jacobson has come up with some concussion-like symptoms... he won't travel," Hansen told media.

Hansen meanwhile, isn't worried about Jacobson's long term future, having already spent time on the sidelines with concussion this season, unable to pinpoint where the latest knock would have come from.

"We're not sure with Lukey [Jacobson], he doesn't recall anything.

"He's had a concussion before, so it just may be a form that has decided to come back. We'll take our time with him, get him sorted and go from there."

Ioane meanwhile will stay in New Zealand to recover from his head knock, having been named as part of the All Blacks' squad in a non-playing role, hoping to learn from Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

Hansen also confirmed that Vaea Fifita will travel with the squad, despite his brother passing away recently.

"You've all heard the news about Vaea, which is incredibly sad.

"We pass on our condolences to his family, but he is travelling. We'll get round him."

The All Blacks face the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Perth next Saturday night NZT.

The All Blacks duo will stay home to recover, coach Steve Hansen confirmed. Source: 1 NEWS
