Luke Jacobson available for selection for Chiefs after recovering from World Cup-ending concussion

The Chiefs have confirmed this afternoon loose forward Luke Jacobson is available for selection for this weekend's Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies after finally overcoming concussion issues that have plagued him since last year's Rugby World Cup.

Source: 1 NEWS

Jacobson's time in Japan was cruelly cut short after he was diagnosed with concussion before the tournament had even begun but considering it was his fourth head knock in 13 months, the issue was taken seriously.

"After discussing this latest episode with Luke, as well as our medical team, the decision has been made to, sadly, withdraw him from the tournament," then-All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time.

"We all felt that the best thing for him to do is to take a break from rugby until he is symptom-free and ready to return to rugby.

"While it was a tough conversation to have, ultimately it was a very simple decision. We have a duty of care to look after our players and Luke's health is the most important thing above anything else."

Jacobson and the Chiefs have since taken things slowly to ensure he is 100 per cent when he returns and assistant coach David Hall said that could be Saturday evening with the 22-year-old available for selection.

In Jacobson's absence, Lachlan Boshier has started the season in impressive form, notching up 12 turnovers in the first three weeks of play as well as a runaway try against the Sunwolves last week.