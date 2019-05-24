Lucky escape! Chiefs hold on to defeat Queensland after late Reds fightback in Hamilton

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and the Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

FULLTIME - CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

The Chiefs hold on, but only just. Brave stuff from the home team as the referee rules that the Queensland Reds' reserve hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa was held up over the try-line.

80 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

PENALTY! Another penalty goes against the Chiefs for an infringement at line-out time and the Reds again kick for touch and have another line-out from 5m out.

78 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

PENALTY! The Chiefs are just on holding on! They are penalised for an offside play and the Reds get another shot at the try-line as they kick for touch and get an attacking line-out from 5m out.

74 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

Again it is Lachlan Boshier who makes another steal at the breakdown and gets his team the Chiefs out of trouble! The Reds are relentless on attack and look like they are most likely to score next.

70 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

TURNOVER! Chiefs' blindside flanker Lachlan Boshier saves the day just as it looked like the Reds were going to score. He makes a brilliant turnover 3m out from his own goal line and Jack Debreczeni clears the ball into touch with a great kick.

64 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

An unusual exit play from the Chiefs from deep inside of their own 22 - but it works. Chiefs winger Etene Nanai-Seturo makes a break and is brought down just on his own 22m line. Jack Debreczeni gets his boot to ball and he kicks it deep into the Reds' half.

56 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 13

TRY! After 19 phases the Reds finally get over for their first try of the match! Taniela Tupou celebrates big after he burrowed over to score his side's first five-pointer of the match.

Bryce Hegarty is on target with his shot at goal and the Reds now trail by just six-points.

50 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

PENALTY! The Chiefs are penalised for an offside play on their own 40m line. Queensland Reds' prop Harry Hoopert is down and time has been called. Hoopert suffered a nasty head knock and shoulder injury as he attempted to tackle Brad Weber.

Harry Hoopert has been stretchered off the field and he has been replaced.

45 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

PENALTY! Reds fullback Matt McGahan is hit with a high shot by Tumua Manu on Queensland's 40m line.

40 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

And we are back underway! Marty McKenzie gets things started with a deep kick-off towards the Reds.

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

39 mins: CHIEFS 19 REDS 6

TRY! The Chiefs keep the ball in hand and spread it wide to their left winger Etene Nanai-Seturo, he has too much pace and speed. He's over to score the Chiefs' third try of the match.

Marty McKenzie is on target with his shot at goal from the sideline.

34 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 6

THREE! Reds' number 10 Bryce Hegarty slots his penalty kick at goal from pretty much in front of the sticks.

33 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

NO TRY! Reds hooker Alex Mafi is tackled 4m short of the try-line and he has crawled his way over. Referee blows his whistle and gives the Reds a penalty after he was playing an advantage for an offside play by the Chiefs.

30 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

TURNOVER! Sam Cane comes up with a brilliant turnover 5m out from his own goal-line and Alex Nankivell makes a brilliant clearance kick with the midfielder finding touch around halfway.

25 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

PENALTY! Taniela Tupou tries to put on a big shot on Nepo Laulala and he is penalised with his second shot at Laulala deeming to be a high and dangerous shot.

Laulala's teammates don't like it and the Chiefs players pile in! It's all on as the players push and shove, Taniela puts his hands up and approaches Laulala and apologises for the dangerous hit. A nice gesture from the Wallabies prop.

23 mins: CHIEFS 12 REDS 3

TRY! The Chiefs are in again! Alex Nankivell made the initial run and break for the Chiefs. Brad Weber gives the ball to Nathan Harris and he bobbles it backwards with his front row partner Atu Moli regathering the ball before putting his head down and powering over to score from close range.

Marty McKenzie's conversion attempt is offline as the ball hits the uprights.

13 mins: CHIEFS 7 REDS 3

THREE! The Chiefs are penalised for an offside play and Reds first-five Bryce Hegarty steps up and nails a 25m+ penalty kick at goal.

9 mins: CHIEFS 7 REDS 0

TRY! Some wonderful work from Chiefs' number eight Pita Gus Sowakula who breaks out of three tackles to score down the right flank after an incredible 30m run.

A clearance kick by the Reds proved costly as Solomon Alaimalo ran the ball back before linking up with Marty McKenzie and Sowakula.

Marty McKenzie is on target with his conversion attempt from out wide.

5 mins: CHIEFS 0 REDS 0

NO TRY! Chiefs' midfielder Alex Nankivell breaks through the Reds' defensive line and the Chiefs spread the ball wide to left winger Etene Nanai-Seturo and he goes over to score down the left hand corner.

The referee sends it upstairs to the TMO and he rules the Nanai-Seturo lost control of the ball as he grounded it. A controversial call by the officials.

4 mins: CHIEFS 0 REDS 0

NO TRY! The Reds go side-line to side-line and inch their way closer and closer to the Chiefs' goal-line. Reds' number eight Angus Scott-Young picks and goes from the back of the ruck and he's over. Replays show that Angus had a second dig at the line.

Referee blows his whistle and rules a double movement, a lucky escape for the Chiefs.

CHIEFS 0 REDS 0

KICK-OFF! Reds first-five Bryce Hegarty gets things started with a high and long kick towards the Chiefs.

PRE-MATCH:



The Chiefs are in must-win mode and need to win their remaining three regular season matches to have a shot at making the play-offs.

Sam Cane made a successful return to rugby after being out of action since October last year with a neck fracture.

He came off the bench in the Chiefs' 23-8 loss to the Blues last week at Eden Park and played 42 minutes.

The 27-year-old has been named to start in the No.7 jersey tonight and will take over the captaincy role from starting halfback Brad Weber.

Brad Thorn's Reds have won three out of their last four games against the Chiefs in New Zealand.



TEAMS:



Chiefs: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Alex Nankivell, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber; 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Tyler Ardron, 4 Jesse Parete, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Atu Moli.

Reserves: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Daymon Leasuasu, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jack Debreczeni, 23 Sean Wainui.

Reds: 15 Matt McGahan, 14 Jock Campbell, 13 Seb Wileman, 12 Duncan Paia'aua, 11 Sefa Naivalu, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Tate McDermott; 8 Angus Scott-Young, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Angus Blyth, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 Harry Hoopert.