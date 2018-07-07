Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

Relive all the action of 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Brumbies at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

FULLTIME - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 19

The Brumbies knock the ball forward and the Chiefs get a feed into the scrum. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi gets the ball back to Damian McKenzie who bangs the ball into touch.

78 mins - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 19

Solomon Alaimalo Source: Photosport

MISS! Damian McKenzie misses a crucial penalty kick at goal and the Brumbies are back on attack with only one minute remaining on the clock.

74 mins - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 19

TRY! Henry Speight is in for his second try of the match. A great set play for the Brumbies as the Chiefs don't even see Speight coming - he holds the ball up before powering through to score close to the goal posts.

Hawera is online with his shot at goal.

71 mins - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 12

TRY! Wharenui Hawera makes a great break throwing a dummy on the inside which the Chiefs defenders fall for, Tom Banks gets his hands on the ball and he goes in under the goal posts to score his side's second try of the match.

Hawera slots the conversion from in front.

65 mins - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 5

YELLOW CARD! Chiefs' reserve forward Jesse Parete has been sent off for a dangerous head high tackle.

61 mins - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 5

TRY! Damian McKenzie makes a superb intercept to get his side into great attacking position. His brother Marty McKenzie gets his hands on the ball and puts in clever chip kick for Johnny Faauli who regathers the ball and scores the Chiefs third try.

The kick is good and the Chiefs lead 24-5.

55 mins - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 5

TRY! Some great patience shown by the Brumbies and Henry Speight dots down in the right hand corner. The Brumbies players show great ball handling to shift the ball down the right edge.

Christian Lealiifano misses his shot at goal from out wide.

50 mins - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

ERROR! Just as the Brumbies get themselves into good attacking position the lose the ball and had back to the Chiefs. Disappointing start to the second spell for the visitors.

40 mins - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

Damian McKenzie kicks off deep to the Brumbies to start off the second half. Sam Cane has failed an HIA test and Charlie Ngatai takes over as skipper for the Chiefs.

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

The Brumbies have a last roll of the dice before the break and they knock on the ball again. It has been a half to forget for the Brumbies and the Chiefs' counter attack play has been superb, the visitors need to be more clinical after they bombed two try scoring opportunities in the first spell.

37 mins - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

The Brumbies bomb a certain try and the Chiefs are back on attack. It looks like they could be in for their third but Toni Pulu has drops the ball down the right. The Brumbies have a scrim just before their own 40m line.

31 mins - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

TRY! A long passage of play and the Chiefs are in again! Brad Weber gets an important turnover to start things for the home side around the halfway mark. The Chiefs forwards throw some exquisite offloads before Damian McKenzie gets his hands on the ball. He throws a behind the back pass to Weber who is tackled just outside of the Brumbies' 22. Angus Ta'avao plays halfback and delivers the ball to McKenzie who backs himself and goes all the way over the goal-line for the second try of the match.

McKenzie is online with his kick at goal.

26 mins - CHIEFS 10 BRUMBIES 0

PENALTY! Chiefs' No.6 Luke Jacobson is penalised for coming in from the side, the Brumbies turn down points at goal and kick the ball into touch deep inside the Chiefs' 22.

24 mins - CHIEFS 10 BRUMBIES 0

TRY! Nathan Harris powers over to score after some great go forward from the Chiefs' forwards. Charlie Ngatai had some lovely touches in the build-up. Damian McKenzie makes no mistake with the kick at goal.

21 mins - CHIEFS 3 BRUMBIES 0

KICK! The Chiefs with all the attack at the moment, Charlie Ngatai sees some space in behind the Brumbies' players and stabs in a clever grubber kick which goes into touch just outside the Brumbies' 22.

16 mins - CHIEFS 3 BRUMBIES 0

KNOCK-ON! Christian Lealiifano goes for an intercept on halfway just as Damian McKenzie throws a loose pass but the Brumbies' first-five can't hold onto it. Had he regathered the ball cleanly looked like he was gone and was in for a definite five-pointer.

12 mins - CHIEFS 3 BRUMBIES 0

THREE! Damian McKenzie steps up and slots a kick from just over 30m out from in front. The Chiefs get the first points on the scoreboard.

10 mins - CHIEFS 0 BRUMBIES 0

The Chiefs' first-five Damian McKenzie makes a brek up the middle of the field and is taken down just outside the Brumbies' 22. And the visitors have been penalised for an infringement in the ruck.

3 mins - CHIEFS 0 BRUMBIES 0

The Chiefs get into good attacking position inside the Brumbies' 22 but they lose the ball forward and the visitors get out of jail.

KICK-OFF!

The Brumbies kick off deep to the Chiefs and Damian McKenzie clears the ball into touch at halfway.

PRE-MATCH:

The Chiefs returned to action after the international windown with a solid 45-22 win over the Highlanders in Suva. The Brumbies also had success last weekend, defeating the Hurricanes 24-12 in Canberra.

An interesting match-up tonight will be the battle of the openside flankers, with All Blacks No. 7 Sam Cane squaring off with Wallabies veteran loose forward David Pocock.

Anton Lienert-Brown has been rested for the Chiefs which means Sean Wainui partners up with Charlie Ngatai in the midfield for the home side. Shaun Stevenson has been named on the left wing with hooker Nathan Harris returning after paternity leave.

The Brumbies have a huge task ahead of them tonight with the Chiefs averaging 15 clean breaks and 13 offloads a game this season, the highest of any team in Super Rugby.

The match is a must win for both sides as they both sit third in their Super Rugby conferences. The Chiefs sit fifth in the overall standings with the Brumbies in 10th spot.

TEAMS:

Chiefs: 1.Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2.Nathan Harris, 3.Angus Ta'avao, 4.Michael Allardice, 5.Tyler Ardron, 6.Luke Jacobson, 7.Sam Cane (captain), 8.Liam Messam, 9.Brad Weber, 10.Damian McKenzie, 11.Shaun Stevenson, 12.Charlie Ngatai, 13.Sean Wainui, 14.Toni Pulu, 15.Solomon Alaimalo.

Reserves: 16.Samison Taukei'aho, 17.Sam Prattley, 18.Jeff Thwaites, 19.Jesse Parete, 20.Lachlan Boshier, 21.Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22.Marty McKenzie, 23.Johnny Faauli.

Brumbies: 1.Nic Mayhew, 2.Folau Fainga'a, 3.Allan Alaalatoa, 4.Rory Arnold, 5.Blake Enever, 6.Tom Cusack, 7.David Pocock, 8.Isi Naisarani, 9.Joe Powell, 10.Christian Lealiifano, 11.Andrew Muirhead, 12.Kyle Godwin, 13.Tevita Kuridrani, 14.Henry Speight, 15.Tom Banks.

Reserves: 16.Connal McInerney, 17.Ben Alexander, 18.Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19.Richie Arnold, 20.Lachlan McCaffrey, 21.Matt Lucas, 22.Wharenui Hawera, 23.Lausii Taliauli.

10 mins - CHIEFS 0 BRUMBIES 0

21 mins - CHIEFS 3 BRUMBIES 0

24 mins - CHIEFS 10 BRUMBIES 0

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

HALFTIME - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

40 mins - CHIEFS 17 BRUMBIES 0

78 mins - CHIEFS 24 BRUMBIES 19