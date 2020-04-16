'I loved watching big Jonah' – Brad Thorn reveals his favourite All Black

Former All Black turned Reds coach Brad Thorn has opened up about his favourite player to watch, with his answer not coming as any real surprise to Kiwi fans.

Fronting the Reds' inhouse TV channel from inside his coronavirus lockdown bubble, the 2011 World Cup winner sat down for a quick question and answer session.

Asked about the best player he'd seen, Thorn didn't have to think too hard.

"I loved watching big Jonah do his thing," Thorn said.

"I haven't seen anything before Jonah, during or since.

"I respect Ardie Savea and all these different guys, Tuilagis, but there's only been one Jonah.

"It was so cool watching him play."

However, playing the first of his 59 Tests in 2003, Thorn missed out on the chance to share the field with Lomu, who hung up his boots two years prior in 2001.

Thorn lamented what could have been had the legendary winger's career not been hobbled by his battle with kidney disorder nephrotic syndrome.

"I didn't actually play All Blacks with him, I played against him, a few games in Super Rugby.

"We're actually the same age. He's a few months younger than me. To think that he had that disease through a lot of his career.

"He was just amazing to watch run that footy, wasn't he? He was awesome."