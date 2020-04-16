TODAY |

'I loved watching big Jonah' – Brad Thorn reveals his favourite All Black

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Black turned Reds coach Brad Thorn has opened up about his favourite player to watch, with his answer not coming as any real surprise to Kiwi fans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, the former All Blacks lock never got to play alongside Lomu. Source: Reds TV

Fronting the Reds' inhouse TV channel from inside his coronavirus lockdown bubble, the 2011 World Cup winner sat down for a quick question and answer session.

Asked about the best player he'd seen, Thorn didn't have to think too hard.

"I loved watching big Jonah do his thing," Thorn said.

"I haven't seen anything before Jonah, during or since.

"I respect Ardie Savea and all these different guys, Tuilagis, but there's only been one Jonah.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jonah's old school, Favona Primary, today did their bit to remember their hero who died one year ago – and Jonah's mum was there to watch. Source: Seven Sharp

"It was so cool watching him play."

However, playing the first of his 59 Tests in 2003, Thorn missed out on the chance to share the field with Lomu, who hung up his boots two years prior in 2001.

Thorn lamented what could have been had the legendary winger's career not been hobbled by his battle with kidney disorder nephrotic syndrome.

"I didn't actually play All Blacks with him, I played against him, a few games in Super Rugby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The haka was performed on the field of Eden Park at the conclusion of Jonah Lomu's public memorial. Source: 1 NEWS

"We're actually the same age. He's a few months younger than me. To think that he had that disease through a lot of his career.

"He was just amazing to watch run that footy, wasn't he? He was awesome."

Lomu passed away at the end of 2015, his kidney disease leading to a heart attack following a trip from the UK.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZR freezes $25m in payments, affecting All Blacks, Black Ferns, Sevens and Super Rugby players
2
'I loved watching big Jonah' – Brad Thorn reveals his favourite All Black
3
Shane van Gisbergen gets Supercars E-Series bragging rights after pipping F1 star
4
Home sporting videos: Kiwis join in on Olympic champ's gymnastics challenge
5
Joseph Parker takes crack at scene out of Step Brothers comedy film for latest lockdown vid
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:50

Domestic Super Rugby format featuring five NZ teams likely scenario for NZ Rugby

Extended debate: If you could make one athlete past or present injury-free, who would it be?

Wallabies legend Tim Horan suggests five-point plan to save Australian rugby

00:08

Watch: Quade Cooper throws another ridiculous long-range trick pass