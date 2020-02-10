'I loved my time there' - Warren Gatland on coaching Wales, ahead of autobiography release

Chiefs head coach Warren Gatland has talked about the challenges he overcame during his 12 years at the helm of Welsh rugby team.

Gatland, who guided Wales to four Six nations titles, including three grand slams and two Rugby World Cup semi-finals, appeared on BBC’s Breakfast programme ahead of the release of his autobiography Pride and Passion.

Speaking from Hamilton, the 56-year-old thanked Wales and their passionate rugby public for giving him a chance at success.

"I loved my time there. It was 12 fantastic years. The people were brilliant!

"If it wasn’t for the Welsh public and the fans and how hospitable they were, I wouldn’t have lasted that long," he said.

But Gatland admits it wasn’t easy to win the public over.

"It’s challenging because there’s a huge amount of expectation, but I made some great friends and it will always be a special place in my heart for Wales."

During his brief appearance, the BBC hosts asked Gatland about his son Byrn scored the winning points for the Highlanders against the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa match on Saturday.

Warren Gatland congratulates son through gritted teeth - 'Don’t care whether he’s my son or not'

"He tried to make a joke and said he was out of the will now."

The release of his book coincides with England coach Eddie Jones’ autobiography My Life in Rugby. When asked which of the two would take out the 2020 Book of the Year, Gatland grinned.

"We’ll wait and see.