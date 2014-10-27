 

'Loved every minute' - Thomas Waldrom hanging up boots after successful career in UK

Veteran New Zealand No.8 Thomas Waldrom is calling time on a successful career in the English Premiership and will return home at the end of the season.

Thomas Waldrom in action for England.

Exeter announced Waldrom's current fourth term at the club will be his last, ending eight years in England which earned him a sizeable following and five Test caps for the country.

The 34-year-old has scored 50 tries in 92 appearances for Exeter and helped them claim the Premiership title last season.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think the move would go as well as it has, but that's down to the environment here," he said in a statement.

"The coaches, my team-mates,the fans, it's been brilliant and I've loved every minute of it."

Waldrom's involvement has been reduced this year following the emergence of rising England No.8 Sam Simmonds.

The powerful ball-carrier shone in four seasons at Leicester after ending a New Zealand domestic career which comprised Super Rugby stints with the Hurricanes and Crusaders, along with nine NPC seasons at Wellington.

He was regarded as unlucky not to get an opportunity with the All Blacks.

Instead, his Test chance came with England, who he represented sporadically in 2012 and 2013.

