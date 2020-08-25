'Love you BillieMo' - All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga and wife welcome baby girl

All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga has welcomed his first child into the world.

Source: 1 NEWS

The proud dad announced the birth of his daughter, Billie Marie Mo'unga, on Instagram yesterday.

Alongside a black and white photo showing his newborn's tiny hand gripped around his finger, Mo'unga said it was the "best day of our lives".

All Black Richie Mo'unga welcomes his first child Source: Instagram: Richie Mo'unga

"I can't put into words the joy you bring to me and your mother," the 26-year-old wrote.

"Love you BillieMo."

Billie was born on August 16 and is the first child for Mo'unga and his wife Sophie.