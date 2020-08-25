TODAY |

'Love you BillieMo' - All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga and wife welcome baby girl

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga has welcomed his first child into the world.

Source: 1 NEWS

The proud dad announced the birth of his daughter, Billie Marie Mo'unga, on Instagram yesterday.

Alongside a black and white photo showing his newborn's tiny hand gripped around his finger, Mo'unga said it was the "best day of our lives".

All Black Richie Mo'unga welcomes his first child Source: Instagram: Richie Mo'unga

"I can't put into words the joy you bring to me and your mother," the 26-year-old wrote.

"Love you BillieMo."

Billie was born on August 16 and is the first child for Mo'unga and his wife Sophie.

Teammates and fellow rugby players were quick to congratulate the Crusaders star first five, including Dan Carter, TJ Perenara, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Ardie Savea.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Loan extensions boost Warriors NRL finals hopes
2
Warriors youngster belts Bulldogs halfback as NZ side record gritty win
3
'Love you BillieMo' - All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga and wife welcome baby girl
4
Kiwis Test rake's future at Storm dependant on Cam Smith's retirement decision
5
Mum’s roast and a couple of beers with dad: How Kieran Read finally become a Steeler
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Scott Robertson reveals he's approached British and Irish Lions for coaching role

Chiefs lose duo to Sir Steve Hansen's Japanese club

‘Getting busy’ - All Black jokes about lockdown with Silver Fern partner after confirming she's pregnant

North v South squads announced for historic rugby clash as location hangs in Covid balance