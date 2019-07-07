TODAY |

'Love my Whitelocks' - Jovial 'Razor' Robertson professes his love for captain's family

Scott Robertson has professed his love for the whole Whitelock family and particularly the mum, Caroline.

The Crusaders coach was asked how he would miss captain Sam, who will miss the 2020 Super Rugby season while on sabbatical.

“We’ll miss him, I’ll miss him, love my Whitelocks,” a laughing Robertson told the media.

“Caroline, the mum, is my favourite actually, I’ve already said that to her, she produces some great humans.”

George, Sam and Luke, who all played for the Crusaders during their careers, became the first trio of siblings to play for the All Blacks.

Source: 1 NEWS
