'I love being a part of the Blues and All Blacks' - Sonny Bill Williams shuts down reports of Rooster return

Cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams has taken to social media to shut down rumours that he will be leaving the Blues and New Zealand Rugby at the end of the 2018 Super Rugby season to join his former NRL team the Sydney Roosters.

Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand. 23 February 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Sonny Bill Williams finds a gap during the Highlanders and Blues Super Rugby match at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Williams, 32, said he has enjoyed his time with the Blues and the All Blacks and hopes to be part of another Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan next year for New Zealand.

"I love being a part of the Blues and the All Blacks," Williams posted on Twitter.

"God willing I'm part of another successful World Cup Campaign next year in 2019."

According to former Roosters forward-turned-media personality Jimmy Smith, Williams has been told he won't be part of the All Blacks' future campaigns - including next year's 2019 World Cup - paving the way for him to return to the NRL.

The Blues utility back said he isn’t reading too much into reports that Sonny Bill Williams will be returning to the Roosters.
The All Blacks and Sydney Roosters today hit back at the claims, saying the statements are false.

