Looking back at Jonah Lomu's game-changing RWC semi-final performance

Source:  1 NEWS

It was the performance and a match that shook the world.

Exactly 25 years ago today, Lomu carved his name in the history books with a stunning four-try outing against England. Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty-five years ago today, the late, great Jonah Lomu, was confirmed as a superstar, with a staggering four-try performance, as the All Blacks steamrolled England in the 1995 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town.

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville caught up with some of Lomu’s teammates as well as commentator of the match Keith Quinn to go down memory lane and remember the Test – and that historic opening try.

Watch the video above to hear from Quinn, Josh Kronfeld and Frank Bunce about the game and the iconic No.11.

