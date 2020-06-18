Looking back at Jonah Lomu's game-changing RWC semi-final performance

It was the performance and a match that shook the world.

Twenty-five years ago today, the late, great Jonah Lomu, was confirmed as a superstar, with a staggering four-try performance, as the All Blacks steamrolled England in the 1995 World Cup semi-final in Cape Town.

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville caught up with some of Lomu’s teammates as well as commentator of the match Keith Quinn to go down memory lane and remember the Test – and that historic opening try.