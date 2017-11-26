'Look at the scoreboard!' Cheeky Rieko Ioane taunts fired-up Welsh after scuffle breaks out on full-time hooter

Rieko Ioane rubbed salt into the wound of this morning's win when he reminded fired-up Welsh opponents what the scoreline was when a scuffle broke out between the two teams on the fulltime whistle.

After winning a penalty at a lineout with no time left on the clock, All Blacks players clashed heads with their Welsh rivals, forcing referee Wayne Barnes to step in and break things up.

One player Barnes was forced to nudge away was a grinning Ioane who continuously pointed up as he walked away from the confrontation.

"Look at the scoreboard," Ioane said.

Ioane's jab came after the winger clinched the match for the All Blacks with two late tries in the 33-18 win.