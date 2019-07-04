'I look like the Terminator' – Asafo Aumua stoked as All Blacks treated to free gear in first camp of 2019

The All Blacks were treated to a range of free gear from Adidas as they were welcomed into their first camp of 2019.

As Steve Hansen named his 39-man squad for the opening two Tests of the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks' kit sponsors came to the party, treating the side to whatever they wanted - for free.

The duo of Asafo Aumua and Luke Jacobson in particular filled their boots, both taking home some new sunnies to go with their kit.

While many of the All Blacks were happy with their haul of new equipment, some were content with just being back in the squad.

"I'm bloody stoked actually," recalled halfback Brad Weber said after gaining selection for the first time since 2015. "It's been a long time in the wilderness."

"It was pretty cool to share with Lukey Jacobson, he's pretty excited the young fella.

"I'm just ready to get stuck in. The hard work begins now."