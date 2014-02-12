 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


How long can the Brumbies go without scoring a try? Drought reaches 210 minutes after latest loss

share

Source:

AAP

The Brumbies have played their last 210 minutes of Super Rugby without scoring a try and will have to address their attacking woes on a tough world tour.

Fotu Auelua of the Brumbies.

Source: Photosport

It will be exactly one month since Joe Powell crossed against the Hurricanes in Napier when the Brumbies take the field in Port Elizabeth next Saturday.

It's an embarrassing statistic given the Brumbies declared their intent to play attacking rugby after demolishing the Reds 43-10 in round seven.

The Lions beat the Brumbies 13-6 in Canberra on Friday night in a lacklustre contest which condemned the ACT-based franchise to their fourth straight defeat.

Nonetheless, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was impressed with his side's creativity despite their tryless run rolling on.

"It comes back to our ball carrier doing a better job recycling the ball and our support players getting there that little bit quicker," Larkham said.

"In terms of confidence, the guys were throwing the ball around, they were trying. The effort was 100 per cent there.

"They're trying desperately to score tries but it didn't come."

Joe Powell broke through the Lions' defensive line twice in the second half and Henry Speight was his usual dangerous self, but even they couldn't break the drought.

Skipper Sam Carter admitted the Brumbies were lacking confidence in attack.

"We're creating the line breaks and we're not capitalising on them," he said.

"I think there was what three or four linebreaks tonight, zero points and we got turned over in crucial moments in the first half."

Larkham admitted the travel schedule to South Africa and Argentina will be tough for his side.

"We have to stay overnight in Johannesburg then go down to Port Elizabeth the next day and play in their stadium down there," Larkham said.

"It's always difficult overcome jetlag and making sure you're nice and fresh for them game.

"The solution for us is pretty simple: we just get the best result next week."

In a sign of where the Australian conference is at right now, the Brumbies will remain on top regardless of other results this weekend.

But, with a 3-7 record heading to Africa, they will need to win one game on tour to control their destiny.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

00:30
2
Stopping one Ioane on the wing is hard enough so when BOTH turn up out there, the Cheetahs defence didn't stand a chance.

Watch: Blues brothers at it again as Akira and Rieko Ioane combine brutal strength and blistering pace for try

00:30
3
The Blues No. 8 was sitting out on the left wing when the ball arrived and there was nothing the South Africans could do.

Video: Cheetahs learn the hard not to give Akira Ioane space as Blues behemoth brushes off wimpy tacklers for easy try

00:24
4
Te Maire Martin's snap shot at goal completed the comeback for the Panthers.

Kiwi wonder-kid Te Marie Martin, 20, rejects Melbourne Storm offer to join Shaun Johnson in the Warriors halves - report

00:30
5
Some devilishly good hands and a barnstorming run from the Blues pair was enough for five points against the Cheetahs.

As it happened: Blues cruise to massive win over Cheetahs after blistering start to second half proves too much to handle

01:03
Dame Valerie says the first 13 weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

'When you're an athlete you control everything, but now this little human inside of you is controlling you' - mum-to-be Dame Valerie Adams

Dame Valerie says the first weeks of pregnancy 'were pretty rough'.

01:43
When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

Why are so many Kiwi kids not at school on rainy days?

When the heavens open, attendance at some schools dries up.

02:34
The documents show concerns the diesel trains are unreliable.

Leaked documents reveal serious concerns about KiwiRail's decision to switch from electric trains to diesel

A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".

NZ ahead of the game (again) in signing up to China's multi-billion dollar plan. But what are the risks?

Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.

01:48
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.

Top skydivers from around the world gather in Ashburton for adrenaline fuelled festival

The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ