Local fans turn out to support the All Blacks in Yokohama

Natalia Sutherland
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
Fans turned out in droves for the first All Blacks match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Yokohama last night.

Taking place in Japan’s largest stadium Nissan Stadium the game between the All Blacks and SA didn’t disappoint fans travelling from New Zealand and across Japan who came to support the boys in black.

All Blacks fans wait for the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan Source: Associated Press
New Zealand fans hold a banner of their team during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press

Springboks fans were also turned out in force with many green shirts lining the streets from the train station to the stadium grounds.

South African fans wave a flag during the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press
South African fans wait for the start of the Rugby World Cup Pool B game at International Stadium between New Zealand and South Africa in Yokohama, Japan. Source: Associated Press

But it was the All Blacks that drew the most local attention with thousands coming to Yokohama to support the three-time champion team.

