LIVE: Wales square off with Springboks for chance to play England in RWC final

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Rugby World Cup semi-final between South Africa and Wales in Yokohama, Japan.

7 min: Wales have shown good control with the ball early. On defence also strong and managing to turn the ball over on the half way line, once again getting a chance to get into enemy half.

4 min: Wales also equal to the task as Welsh forwards rush to the ruck to win their side turn over penalty, to get into SA's half and get a chance to attack.

2 min: Early in this match SA showing off their powerful forwards come ruck time and manage to win a scrum and turn the ball over.

Kick-off: 10:03pm: The anthems are over and now it's show time! South Africa kick off to Wales to get this game under way!

9:57pm: Teams line up for the national anthems.

9:55pm: Both teams have entered the field and are welcomed by a enormous Yokohama crowd. Wales and South Africa are both fighting to advance onto next week to play England in the decider.

PREVIEW

Wales and South Africa meet in tonight's semifinal at the Rugby World Cup for the right to face England in the championship match.

If the Welsh get through to their first final, it will be the first time that two northern hemisphere teams face off for the title.

The Springboks have reached two finals before — in 1995 and 2007 — and went on to win the cup on both occasions. In '07, they beat England in Paris.

It is not expected to be a running rugby classic, with both teams preferring to play a low-risk style and rely on forward power. It is an approach that has served both teams well — they have lost just one competitive game between them this calendar year.

England reached the final by beating New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday, ending the All Blacks' ambitions of winning the World Cup for an unprecedented third straight time.

TEAMS

Wales: 15. Leigh Halfpenny, 14. George North, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Hadleigh Parkes, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Gareth Davies; 1. Wyn Jones, 2. Ken Owen, 3. Tomas Francis, 4. Jake Ball, 5. Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6. Aaron Wainwright, 7. Justin Tipuric, 8. Ross Moriarty

Replacements: 16. Elliot Dee, 17. Rhys Carre, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Adam Beard, 20. Aaron Shingler, 21. Tomos Williams, 22. Rhys Patchell, 23. Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15. Willie le Roux, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 12. Damian de Allende, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Faf de Klerk, 1. Tendai Mtawarira, 2. Bongi Mbonambi, 3. Frans Malherbe, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Lood de Jager, 6. Siya Kolisi, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen