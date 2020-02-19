TODAY |

Live updates: Southern pride on the line as Crusaders and Highlanders battle in Christchurch

Southern bragging rights are on the line for the first time in 2020 as the Crusaders host the Highlanders tonight. follow our live updates.

The Crusaders past and present will get together this weekend to celebrate 25 years. Source: 1 NEWS

Kick-off is a 7.05pm. 

The Crusaders will be without captain Scott Barrett after he hurt his knee against the Blues last week, while the Highlanders will be hoping to back up last week's narrow win over the Brumbies.

Crusaders: 1-Joe Moody, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Michael Alaalatoa, 4-Luke Romano, 5-Mitchell Dunshea, 6-Cullen Grace, 7-Tom Christie, 8-Tom Sanders, 9-Bryn Hall, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 11-George Bridge, 12-Jack Goodhue, 13-Braydon Ennor, 14-Sevu Reece, 15-David Havili (c)

Reserves: 16-Andrew Makalio, 17-Isi Tuungafasi, 18-George Bower, 19-Ethan Roots, 20-Sione Havili, 21-Mitchell Drummond, 22-Brett Cameron, 23-Leicester Faingaanuku.

Highlanders: 1-Ayden Johnstone, 2-Liam Coltman, 3-Siate Tokolahi, 4-Jesse Parete, 5-Josh Dickson, 6-Shannon Frizell, 7-James Lentjes, 8-Marino Mikaele Tu'u, 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Mitch Hunt, 11-Jona Nareki, 12-Josh Ioane, 13-Rob Thompson, 14-Kirisi Kuridrani, 15-Michael Collins

Reserves: 16-Ash Dixon, 17-Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18-Conan O'Donnell, 19-Jack Whetton, 20-Teariki Ben-Nicholas, 21-Kayne Hammington, 22-Teihorangi Walden, 23-Josh McKay

